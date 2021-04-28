Madhya Pradesh govt suspends online classes except for 10th, 12th

Image Source : FILE The online classes will continue for 10th and 12th students

Madhya Pradesh government has suspended online classes in the state for government and non-government schools. The online classes will be discontinued in the entire month of May, till May 31, as per the government order. However, the online classes will continue for 10th and 12th students. The school education department has also suspended the ‘online synchronous learning’ programme which were being held since July last year.

Meanwhile, the board 10th and 12th exams in the state were postponed due to surge in Covid-19 cases. The class 10 exam was scheduled to be held from April 30, while class 12 exam from May 1.

The state board is considering alternative ways for conducting classes 10, 12 exams. "Various options are being considered in relation to the 10th and 12th examinations conducted by the Board of Secondary Education. Decision will be conveyed soon," the School Education Department in a tweet mentioned.

The state government earlier announced summer vacation for classes 1 to 8. students. As per the government direction, the government schools will be closed till June 13, while private schools were instructed to remain closed till April 30.

