Madhya Pradesh: Students upto Class 8 to be promoted to next class in wake of coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Madhya Pradesh: Students upto Class 8 to be promoted to next class

In the wake of the outbreak of coronavirus, the Madhya Pradesh government has said all students from standard first to eight will be promoted to the next classes. School Education Department has issued instructions to all schools to promote students from class one to class eight in view of the corona crisis. Commissioner of State Education Lokesh Jatav asked all the collectors to take necessary action in this regard.

Jatav said non-government or government-aided schools in the state that have completed the annual examinations from classes one to eight on or before March 19 will declare the annual examination results as per rules.

But in no case would the students be detained in the same class. In schools where annual examinations have not been held, students should be promoted to the next class based on monthly, half-yearly and internal assessments under the Right to Education Act.

Students of classes one to eight studying in all government schools should be promoted to the next class based on monthly, half-yearly and internal assessment under RTE Act.

Complete certificates of elementary education should also be issued to the students of class eight, the commissioner said.

(With IANS inputs)

Also Read | IIT Gandhinagar launches PG course for graduating students

Also Read | Helpline number released to address students' queries; cell to be set up for exam related grievances​

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage