Wednesday, September 01, 2021
     
Kerala Plus One revised exam 2021 schedule released, check datesheets

As per the revised schedule, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams will commence on September 6 and will be concluded by September 27 

New Delhi Published on: September 01, 2021 11:03 IST
DHSE Kerala Plus One exam
DHSE Kerala Plus One exam will commence on September 6 

Kerala Plus One Exam 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the revised schedule for the plus one board exam. As per the revised datesheet, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams will commence on September 6, and to be concluded by September 27. The board exams were earlier scheduled to be closed by September 16. 

The exam schedule was revised following demands of students and teachers. "The minister intervened and instructed for the schedule change based on the demands raised by students and teachers," the official statement mentioned. 

Kerala Plus One revised exam 2021: Check datesheet 

  • September 6- Sociology/ Anthropology/ Electronic Systems 
  • September 7- Chemistry/ History/ Business Studies 
  • September 10- Mathematics 
  • September 13- Physics/ Economics 
  • September 15- Geography/ Accountancy 
  • September 20- Biology/ Management  
  • September 22- English 
  • September 24- Vocational Theory 
  • September 27- Entrepreneurship Development. 

The exams will be held from  9:40 am to 12:30 pm, while exams without practicals will be held from 9:40 am to 12 pm. The time table is available on the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in.  

