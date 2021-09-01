Kerala Plus One revised exam 2021 schedule released, check datesheets

Follow us on Image Source : FILE DHSE Kerala Plus One exam will commence on September 6

Kerala Plus One Exam 2021: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education, Kerala has released the revised schedule for the plus one board exam. As per the revised datesheet, the higher secondary and vocational higher secondary exams will commence on September 6, and to be concluded by September 27. The board exams were earlier scheduled to be closed by September 16.

The exam schedule was revised following demands of students and teachers. "The minister intervened and instructed for the schedule change based on the demands raised by students and teachers," the official statement mentioned.

Kerala Plus One revised exam 2021: Check datesheet

September 6- Sociology/ Anthropology/ Electronic Systems

September 7- Chemistry/ History/ Business Studies

September 10- Mathematics

September 13- Physics/ Economics

September 15- Geography/ Accountancy

September 20- Biology/ Management

September 22- English

September 24- Vocational Theory

September 27- Entrepreneurship Development.

The exams will be held from 9:40 am to 12:30 pm, while exams without practicals will be held from 9:40 am to 12 pm. The time table is available on the official website- dhsekerala.gov.in.

READ MORE | Schools reopen in Delhi, UP, MP, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka today

ALSO READ | DU approves implementation of NEP from 2022-23 session

Latest Education News