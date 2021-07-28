JNUEE 2021 registration process begins: How to apply

Follow us on Image Source : FILE JNUEE will be held on September 20, 21, 22, 23

JNUEE 2021: The application process for the Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Examination (JNUEE 2021) has been started. Interested candidates can apply through the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in. The application process will be concluded on August 27.

As per the schedule, JNUEE will be held on September 20, 21, 22, 23. The admit card will be available to download on September 8, candidates can download the hall ticket on the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

JNUEE 2021: How to apply

Visit the official website- jnuexams.nta.ac.in Click on 'JNUEE 2021 online registration form' Enter log-in credentials/ fill the application form Pay your application fee, then click on 'Submit' Download, take a print out for further reference.

JNUEE will be held in a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The exam will be held in two shifts, the first shift from 9:30 am t0 12:30 pm, and second shift from 2:30 to 5:30 pm. The medium of entrance test will be English.

For details on application process details, candidates can check the official notification at jnuexams.nta.ac.in.

READ MORE | DUET 2021 registration process: Check exam dates, how to apply

Latest Education News