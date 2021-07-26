India Post Recruitment 2021: 57 postal assistant, other posts open

Follow us on Image Source : PTI India Post Recruitment 2021 57 vacancies have been opened.

India Post has new openings to hire candidates for various posts, including postal assistant, sorting assistant, multi-tasking staff in Punjab postal circle under sports quota for a meritorious sportsperson. Candidates who are interested and eligible to apply for the job can submit their application form on or before August 18, through speed post or registered post only.

All the candidates are advised to go through the official website of India post, i.e., indiapost.in properly before applying for the job. This recruitment drive is being conducted to hire a total of 57 vacancies in the Punjab postal circle.

India Post Recruitment 2021: Vacancies details

Postal Assistant - 45 posts

Sorting Assistant- 9 posts

Multi-tasking staff- 3 posts

India Post recruitment 2021: Age limit

Candidates who are applying for the posts of postal assistant and sorting assistant must fall between the age group of 18-27 years old. For the post of multi-tasking, a candidate should be between 18-25 years old.

India Post recruitment 2021: Application fee

Applicants have to pay Rs 100 as an application fee through e-payment (using challan form) in the name of CPMG PUNJAB CIRCLE at any computerised post office in India.

