IGNOU December TEE 2021 tentative datesheet released, check schedule

IGNOU December TEE 2021 is likely to be held between January 20 to February 22, 2022. Download datesheet at ignou.ac.in

New Delhi Updated on: October 27, 2021 10:04 IST
IGNOU December TEE 2021: The Indira Gandhi National Open University, IGNOU has released the tentative exam schedule for the December term end exams (TEE 2021) to be held in January. The candidates who will appear in the term-end exam can check and download the entire time table on the official website- ignou.ac.in.  

The term end exam is likely to commence on January 20 and will conclude on February 22, 2022. The detail datesheet is available at the website- ignou.ac.in. In case of any discrepancy, students can mail at datesheet@ignou.ac.in by November 10. 

IGNOU December TEE 2021: How to download schedule  

Visit the IGNOU official website- ignou.ac.in 

Click on IGNOU December TEE 2021 datesheet link 

A PDF file with TEE exam schedule will appear on screen  

Download IGNOU December TEE PDF file, take a print out for further reference. 

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of IGNOU -- ignou.ac.in for more information. 

