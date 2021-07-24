ICSE, ISC Result 2021 declared: Pass percentage, direct link EXPLAINED

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CISCE result for ICSE, ISC declared today

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) announced the result of ICSE (class 10), ISC (class 12) exams on Saturday (July 24) at 3 pm.

The candidates enrolled for the class 10, 12 exams can check the results through the website- cisce.org. According to the circular issued by the board, a total of 2,422 schools presented for ICSE and for ISC 1166 schools appeared.

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: Highests of this year

The board saw a maximum entry is from the Northern region including Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, New Delhi & NCR, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand

Southern and Western regions scored the pass percentage of 99.91 per cent followed by Northern region with pass percentage of 99.75 per cent

Southern region has the highest percentage of girls, i.e., 50.60 percent.

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: Pass percentage

The pass percentage stood at 99.98 per cent for the CISCE class 10 (ICSE) exam 2021 and for class 12 (ISC) the pass percentage stood at 99.76 per cent.

The pass percentage this year stood for ICSE stood at 99.98 percent for both girls and boy and for ISC the pass percentage stood at 99.86 per cent for girls and 99.66 per cent for boys.

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: Number of students who appeared

This year for class 10 (ICSE) a total of 219,499 students appeared out of which 118,846 were boys that makes 54.14 per cent and 100,653 were girls which makes it 45.86 per cent.

For class 12 (ISC) a total number of 94,011 students appeared for the exam out of which 50,459 were boys with 53.67 percent strength and 43,552 were girls with 46.33 per cent strength.

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: Special category pass percentage

ICSE – Special Category Statistics

11934 Scheduled Caste candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 99.97%

7326 Scheduled Tribe candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 100.00%

47294 Other Backward Classes candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 99.98%

ISC – Special Category Statistics

4401 Scheduled Caste candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 99.61%

3399 Scheduled Tribe candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage of 99.71%

15349 Other Backward Classes candidates took the examination achieving a pass percentage

of 99.80%

CISCE 10, 12 Result 2021: Special Difficulty Cases

This year for ICSE, 946 candidates with Learning difficulty (Dyslexia etc) took the test and 183 candidates obtained above 90 percent. 22 Visually Challenged students appeared for the exam and 11 candidates obtained above 90 per cent.

For ISC candidates with Learning difficulty (Dyslexia etc) cases were 167 and 24 candidates obtained above 90 percent. 15 Visually Challenged students took the test and 4 of them obtained above 90 per cent.

