CISCE releases ICSE Class 10, ISC Class 12 board exam timetable. Check details

The CISCE (Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations) has released the dates for pending ICSE Class 10, Class 12 board exams. The ICSE board exams had remained pending due to the lockdown in the view of the coronavirus outbreak. Today, the dates and the date sheet for the pending exams for ICSE Class 10 and Class 12 exams have been released.

Students preparing for the ICSE exams should note that the examinations for ICSE Class 10 will be conducted from July 2 to July 12 2020.

The exams for Class 12 will be conducted from July 1 to July 14.

Datesheet for Class 12 ISC exams:

Wednesday, July 01 at 11:00 am - Biology (Paper 1) Theory - 3 hrs.

Friday, July 03 at 11:00 am - Business Studies - 3 hrs.

Sunday July 05 at 11.00 a.m. Geography - 3 hrs.

Tuesday, July 07 at 11.00 a.m. Psychology - 3 hrs

Thursday July 09 at 11.00 a.m. Sociology - 3 hrs

Saturday, July 11 at 11.00 a.m. Home Science (Paper I) Theory - 3 hrs.

Monday July 13 at 11:00 a.m. Elective English - 3 hrs.

Tuesday July 14 at 11:00 a.m. Art 5 - Craft - 3 hrs.

Datesheet for Class 10 ICSE exam:

Thursday July 02 at 11.00 am - Geography (H.C.G. Paper 2) - 2 hrs.

Saturday July 04 at 11.00 am - Art Paper 4 (Applied Art) - 3 hrs.

Monday July 06 at 11.00 am (Group III — Elective) Carnatic Music, Commercial Applications, Computer Applications, Cookery, Drama, Economic Applications, Environmental Applications, Fashion Designing, French, German, Hindustani Music, Home Science, Indian Dance, Mass Media & Communication, Physical Education, Spanish, Western Music, Yoga Technical Drawing Applications - 2 hrs.

Wednesday July 08 at 11.00 am Hindi - 3 hrs.

Friday July 10 at 11.00 am Biology (Science Paper 3) - 2 hrs.

Sunday July 12 at 11.00 am Economics (Group II Elective) - 2 hrs.

