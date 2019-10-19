Image Source : DU WEBSITE DU sets up task force to look into on-campus issues

The Delhi University (DU) has set up a 20-member task force in order to curb incidents of snatching and check waterlogging, encroachment and illegal parking on campus.

The task force comprises college principals, former and current members of the academic council and professors from various departments of the university.

It has been constituted to deal with issues concerning peace, safety, security and privacy of students in the university enclave area, according to a notification issued by the DU on October 17. The first meeting of the task force will be held on October 21.

According to Hansraj Suman, a professor who has been chosen as a member of the task force, the move is aimed at ensuring a clean, green and safe university campus.

"There is a lot of chaos these days due to overcrowding, illegal parking etc. The task force will ensure a campus where learning takes place without any kind of worries, anxieties or insecurities," he said.

Rasal Singh, another professor and a member of the task force, said the panel would put forward recommendations, especially focussing on the issue of privacy and safety of girl students and female faculty members.

"The committee will also ensure that the campus is friendly for PWDs (Persons with disabilities) too. It will also look into the issues of waterlogging during rains, entry of private vehicles, illegal construction, encroachments etc.," he added.

ALSO READ | Delhi University's SOL to start five online courses from January

ALSO READ | Delhi University releases eighth cut-off list