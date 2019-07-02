DU extends admission date for students from Andhra and those with grievances

Image Source : PTI Delhi University

The Delhi University on Monday extended the date of admission for candidates whose grievances were pending and students from Andhra Pradesh as there was some confusion over the eligibility criteria applicable for them.

In a decision taken late Monday night, the varsity authorities informed college principals that the admission portal will remain open till 7 pm on Tuesday for colleges to "admit pending cases", including applicants with grievances that were attended by college and university grievance committees.

There were issues like confusion over names in certificates and some mistakes in filling up the forms.

For applicants from Andhra Pradesh, the colleges were directed to only consider their marks and not grades.

The Board of Intermediate Education of Andhra Pradesh had given CPA out of 10 points to students in place of marks. The marksheet mandated that the score be multiplied by 10 but some colleges were multiplying it by 9.6 causing despair to students who had scored higher marks.

"We are sending messages and mails to students from Andhra Pradesh to update their marks because their grades will not be taken into consideration. All the admissions will be revisited and if admissions were given on the basis of grades, they will be cancelled and carried out afresh," an official said.

The Andhra Pradesh government had written to the Delhi University to extend the date of admission and this request was considered by the administration, he added.

He said the Andhra Pradesh Board sent them the marks of students late evening on Monday and the admissions will be revisited.

According to data, 537 students from Andhra Pradesh Board applied and 36 of them got admissions.

Also Read: Over 19,000 students admitted to DU after first cut-off list