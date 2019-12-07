Image Source : ARUNA ROY Discussions afoot that UPSC's structure will be changed: Aruna Roy

Discussions are afoot that the UPSC's structure will be changed and this can reduce its independence, social activist Aruna Roy claimed on Saturday. The founder member of the Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan (MKSS) also said that the civil services are at a critical juncture today. "On one hand, the level of aspiration for civil service is not on the decline, yet IAS officers have resigned from the service clearly stating that their reasons for resignation arise out of the violation of constitutional guarantees by the government," said Roy who spearheaded the RTI Act movement.

Speaking at the 5th ML Mehta Oration here, she delivered a lecture on 'Working the System: Between constraints and Possibilities.' "There have also been many lateral entries into the civil service and there are discussions afoot that the structure of the UPSC itself will be changed, reducing its independence," the activist said.

