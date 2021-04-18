Sunday, April 18, 2021
     
CUSAT: Cochin University postpones all university exams scheduled from April 19

CUSAT Exams 2021: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19 in view of the COVID-19 situation.

New Delhi Updated on: April 18, 2021 16:06 IST
Image Source : CUSAT.AC.IN

CUSAT Exams 2021: The Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) has postponed all university examinations scheduled to be held from April 19 in view of the COVID-19 situation. 

