CGBSE 10,12 exam dates announced. Get direct link to check Chhattisgarh board exam time tables

Image Source : INDIA TV CGBSE 10,12 exam dates announced

CGBSE 10,12 exam dates: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) on Saturday announced the CGBSE Classes 10, 12 board examinations date on its official website -- cgbse.nic.in. Students appearing for the examinations can check the compelete CGBSE date sheet on the official website. They can also click on the direct link given below.

The CGBSE Class 10 board exams will commence on April 15, 2021 and will continue till May 1, 2021. While, CGBSE Class 12 board exams will be conducted from May 3 to 24, 2021. Meanwhile, the final exams for vocational courses will begin on May 3 and continue till May 22, 2021.

The board examinations will be held from 9 am to 12:15 pm at the designated exam centres in offline mode. A separate exam for a diploma in Physical Education will be conducted for those who have chosen this subject. The Physical Education exams will begin on April 15 and continue till April 23, 2021.

The practical exams will be held at the respective schools of all the students.

Earlier the Chhattisgarh state board had released Classes 10, 12 board admit cards on its website. The examination forms were being submitted by December 15 in online mode.

Direct link to check CGBSE 10,12 board exam datesheet

