FACT CHECK: Viral CBSE Class 12 Board exams datesheet is FAKE

A purported CBSE datesheet for Class 12 Board exams is doing rounds on the internet. It enlists various subjects and the dates on which the examinations will take place. But how true is it?

The datesheet has not been issued by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). It has been found to be "fake".

A date sheet for 2020-21 class 12th examination allegedly issued by the #CBSE is in circulation on social media. #PIBFactCheck: This date sheet is #Fake. pic.twitter.com/H4wbRRKPB4 — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) December 9, 2020

The board is yet to announce the dates for Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. Earlier this month, the CBSE had said that the board was still holding consulations on the dates for conduct of the examinations. "No final decision has been taken regarding the dates for conduct of board exams, and consultation with stakeholders are still in process," it had said.

The board had also ruled out online examinations. "The exams, as and when they are conducted, will be in written mode and not in an online mode. The exams will be conducted following all COVID protocols," a senior CBSE official had said.

"In case students are not able to do practicals in classes before the exams, alternatives to practical exams will have to be explored," the official said.

Meanwhile, Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank is supposed to hodl an interaction with students, teachers and parents on December 10 on the issue of conduct of board examinations and competitive examinations next year.

