CBSE issues notification for class 10, 12 students appearing exams from July 1 to 15

New Delhi Published on: June 02, 2020 19:07 IST
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released an official notification for the students of class 10 and class 12, appearing for the examinations that are scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15, 2020. It is to be noted that this notification is for those class 10 students who belong from the northeast district of Delhi.

