Image Source : PTI CBSE issues notification for class 10, 12 students appearing exams from July 1 to 15

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released an official notification for the students of class 10 and class 12, appearing for the examinations that are scheduled to be held from July 1 to July 15, 2020. It is to be noted that this notification is for those class 10 students who belong from the northeast district of Delhi.

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released notification for the conduct of class 10th (only for northeast district of Delhi) and class 12th (All India) examinations that are scheduled to be held from 1st July to 15th July 2020. pic.twitter.com/pIT4qPZCi8 — ANI (@ANI) June 2, 2020

Latest Education News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage