Hours after SC rap, Andhra Pradesh cancels Class 12 board exams

The Andhra Pradesh government on Thursday cancelled Class 12 board examinations in the state, state education minister Audimulapu Suresh announced at a press briefing today. The decision comes hours after the Supreme Court came down heavily on the state over its move to conduct exams in the last week of July.

Citing the July 31 deadline set by the court, the minister said that the state was left with no option but to cancel the exams.

"In the interest of students, the second option is exercised to cancel the exams."

Earlier today, the apex court had directed all state boards to declare the results of assessment of Class 12 by July 31.

