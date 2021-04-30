AIBE XVI application deadline extended- check dates

Image Source : FILE The registration process has been extended till June 15

AIBE XVI application 2021: The Bar Council of India (BCI) has extended the application process deadline for the All India Bar Examination (AIBE) XVI due to rise in Covid-19 cases. The registration process has been extended till June 15. "The date for registration for AIBE-16 is extended till 15th June 2021, the rescheduled date for the AIBE 16 will be intimated soon," the official notificfation mentioned.

The date for AIBE XVI registration was earlier extended till April 30.

AIBE XVI application 2021: Steps to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website- aibe16.allindiabarexamination.com

Step 2: Click on the direct link to apply

Step 3: Enter name, contact details, education qualifications

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Download, take a print out for further reference.

The examination will be held in 11 languages in an open book format. The bar exam is scheduled to be held in 40 cities across the nation.

