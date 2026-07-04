Anukalp Mishra and brother-in-law's multi-crore property trail surfaces in Ram Temple donation theft probe

New Delhi:

The probe into the alleged theft of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has uncovered a significant property trail. According to exclusive information accessed by India TV, authorities have identified multiple properties linked to the accused, raising fresh questions about whether stolen donation money was used to acquire these assets.

The Ayodhya administration is now carrying out a detailed verification of the properties as part of the ongoing investigation.

Anukalp Mishra under scanner

Officials have found that the largest number of properties is allegedly linked to accused Anukalp Mishra and his brother-in-law, Lavkush Mishra. Sources said at least 12 properties connected to the duo have been identified so far. These assets are reportedly worth several crores of rupees.

Officials are now examining which of these properties are ancestral and which were purchased recently. The investigation has revealed that the accused allegedly own properties not only in Ayodhya but also in nearby areas, including Basawa, Milkipur and Rudauli.

Some properties were registered in the names of the accused, while others were allegedly purchased in the names of family members.

Wider investigation still underway

The property investigation is running alongside the broader probe into the alleged donation theft at the Ram Temple. Police and the Special Investigation Team (SIT) are examining financial transactions, bank accounts and the overall handling of temple donations to determine whether there were larger systemic lapses or additional people involved.

Officials say the investigation is continuing, and more revelations are expected as financial and property records are examined in greater detail.

During the investigation, the police are now thoroughly examining the bank accounts of the arrested accused. Initial findings have revealed that the stolen money was either used to deposit it into bank accounts or to purchase property.

The most significant revelation is that the accused are unable to provide a convincing explanation for the large sums deposited in their bank accounts. The police are now continuously questioning them based on their bank transactions.

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