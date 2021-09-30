29 MBBS students in Mumbai medical college test Covid positive , 27 were fully vaccinated

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Of the 29 students who tested positive for Covid-19, 23 students are from the second year, and six are in their first year

At least 29 students studying at King Edward Memorial (KEM) Hospital in Mumbai, Maharashtra, have tested positive for Covid-19, of which 27 students were fully vaccinated. Twenty three students are from the second year, and six are in their first year. As per reports, two students have been admitted to Seven Hills Hospital. The other students are in quarantine.

As coronavirus cases continue to decline and vaccination picking up pace, several schools and colleges have started opening up for offline classes. However, several cases of students testing Covid positive have been reported from across the country.

Meanwhile, schools in Mumbai from classes 8 to 12 will reopen from October 4, and for the rest, the decision will be taken in November.

"We are reopening schools for classes 8th to 12th in Mumbai with effect from 4th Oct, and for the rest of the classes, we will make a decision in November. All COVID19 SoPs issued by the government will be implemented," Chahal said. Last week, the state education minister Varsha Gaikwad announced that the Maharashtra government had decided to reopen schools from October 4.

