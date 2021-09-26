10 students from Jamia Hamdard RAC crack UPSC CSE 2020

Follow us on Image Source : FILE 10 candidates of Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy have cleared the UPSC CSE 2020.

UPSC CSE Result 2020: 10 students of Jamia Hamdard Residential Coaching Academy have cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services Exam (CSE). These candidates were trained at the Residential Coaching Academy or JHRCA of Jamia Hamdard, The selected students appeared at the main examination conducted by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) in January this year, followed by personality tests taken in the months of August and September.

Chancellor Hamid Ahmed while congratulating successful candidates said that “It is a matter of great honour for the university that even in these unprecedented times, the time of pandemic the RCA Jamia Hamdard is producing so many civil servants. We also expect better results in the coming years."

Vice-Chancellor Prof. M Afshar Alam, who is personally monitoring, guiding, and providing all support to JHRCA, to work for excellence. He congratulated all the students and their families for their success and has also praised the works and dedication of all the staff of JHRCA.

UPSC CSE 2020: list of qualified candidates

Vinayak Chamadia, Rank 47 Wageesh Shrotriya, Rank 230 Mohamed Javed A, Rank 493 Kulkarni Shrikant Madhav, Rank 525 Gundrathi Pruthvinath Goud, Rank 541 Khan Aasim Kifayat Khan Rank 558 Iqbal Rasool Dar, Rank 611 Anita Meena, Rank 656 Hatchinghoi Haokip, Rank 673 Stanzin Wangyal Rank 678.

About Jamia Hamdard RAC

Jamia Hamdard has its own coaching academy named Residential Coaching Academy that is located inside the campus. It was established in September 2009 to uplift and increase the proportion of candidates in Central and State services amongst Minorities, SCs, STs, and women candidates.

This academy provides free coaching to Civil Services exam aspirants. This facility is exclusively open for candidates belonging to minority, Scheduled Caste, and Scheduled Tribe categories. Women candidates are also eligible to avail of this opportunity for the preparation of the coved recruitment exam.

As a part of the university's commitment to nation-building, the students are provided free accommodation, library facility, classroom teaching, practice sets, study materials, a 24x7 library facility, and Wi-Fi.

