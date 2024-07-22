Will CUET UG 2024 results be announced today? latest updates here

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CUET UG 2024 results soon

CUET UG 2024 result date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2024. As per the media reports, the results are expected to be announced today, July 22. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of CUET UG 2024 results.

Earlier, the testing agency released the provisional answer keys on July 7, with the objection window closing on July 9. On representations and grievances submitted by the candidates, the agency conducted a re-test for 1,000 affected candidates on July 19. Following this, the agency is expected to announce the CUET UG 2024 results and scorecards, along with the final answer keys on its official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

Once the results are announced, the candidates will be able to download CUET UG 2024 results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page, exams.nta.ac.in.

The testing agency conducted the CUET UG 2024 exam in a hybrid mode (both CBT and Pen and Paper) on May 15, 16, 17, 18, 21, 22, 24, and 29, catering to around 13.48 lakh candidates.

Initially, the results were scheduled to be announced on June 30. The delay in announcing the CUE UG 2024 results is expected to affect university admissions and academic calendars, with many institutions planning shorter breaks and weekend classes to compensate. Simultaneously, the Banaras Hindu University (BHU) started the registration process for undergraduate programs for academic session 2024-25. Admissions will be done based on CUET UG 2024 marks. Candidates can submit their application forms at the official website, bhucet.samarth.edu.in.

How to download CUET UG 2024 results?

Visit the official website, exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/

Click on the notification link that reads, 'CUET UG 2024'

A window will appear on the screen

Enter your credentials and submit

CUET UG 2024 results will appear on the screen

Download and save CUET UG 2024 results for future reference

No Merit list

No merit list will be released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Each participating institute will prepare its own merit list based on the NTA score.