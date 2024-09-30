When will UGC NET June Result 2024 be announced? check latest updates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV UGC NET June Result 2024

UGC NET June Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the University Grants Commission - National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 result. As per media reports, UGC NET June 2024 results are expected to be announced today, September 30. However, there is no official confirmation of the release date and time. Candidates who appeared in the exam can download it from the official website of UGC, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, once out.

In order to download UGC NET 2024 result, the candidates are required to use their registration number, date of birth, and other details below. Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download their scorecards.

How to download UGC NET June Result 2024?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET June Result 2024'

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your registration number, date of birth and other details on the login

UGC NET June Result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save UGC NET June Result 2024 for future reference

Cut off and Qualifying Marks

Along with the UGC NET June Result 2024, candidates will be able to check the category-wise cut-off marks on the official website. To qualify for the exam, the candidates are required to score over 40% in both papers combined, while SC, ST, and OBC candidates need at least 35% to qualify.

This year, over 900,000 candidates appeared for the UGC NET 2024 exam, which was initially scheduled for June 18 but was rescheduled due to a leak on DarkNet. The exam took place on August 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5.

About UGC NET

UGC NET is a standardised test in India conducted by NTA on behalf of UGC. It is determine the eligibility of candidates for awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as assistant professor, and admission to PhD in Indian universities and colleges