When NTA will conduct JEE Main exam 2025? check details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the JEE Main 2025 exam date. According to the reports, the JEE Main exam 2025 dates will be out this week. However, there is no official confirmation. Once the dates are out, the candidates will be able to download JEE Main 2024 exam 2025 date sheet from the official website of NTA, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Registrations expected in November

Earlier, in a notification, the testing agency stated that JEE Main 2025 registration forms would be out shortly. According to that, application forms are expected to be released in November 2025. Once out, the candidates will be able to register themselves by visiting the official website of NTA. The information bulletin will contain the registration dates, exam dates, application procedure, and other important updates.

JEE Main exam 2025: How to register?

Visit the official website

Register by providing basic details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the JEE Main 2025 application form for future reference

JEE Main exam 2025: Required Documents

Personal Details

Class 10th / Birth Certificate Details

Class 12th Details

Category Details

Valid Photo Identity details

City and Paper preferences

JEE Main exam 2025 pattern changed

From next year onwards, the testing agency has discontinued the format of the optional questions for selection in Section B of the JEE Main 2025 Examination. The optional section was introduced in the paper during the Covid period and is being discontinued now after the UN World Health Organisation (WHO) declared Covid-19 as an end-of-public health emergency. Section B will comprise only five numerical questions per subject. Thus, all of these questions must be compulsorily answered. This marks a return to the pre-2021 format.

JEE Main exam 2025: Who is eligible?

Candidates should be in the final year of the 10+2 exam or have passed class 12th board or equivalent exam. Candidates have been advised to keep a track on the official website for latest updates.