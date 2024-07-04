WBJEE Counselling 2024: Notification Released at wbjeeb.nic.in - Eligibility, registration fee

Follow us on Image Source : WBJEE WBJEE counselling 2024 notification out

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) has released the WBJEE counselling 2024 notification. Candidates who secured a rank in the WBJEE and JEE Main 2024 exam can register themselves for the counselling process.

This year, the WBJEE-2024 exam took place on April 28 and all those who have qualified in the exam are eligible to appear in the counselling round for admission into the undergraduate courses in Engineering, Technology and Architecture in various colleges, institutions/Universities across West Bengal.

As per the guidelines shared by the board, there will be one combined counselling for both WBJEE 2024, and JEE Main 2024 rank holders. The counselling process includes registration, choice filling, allotment, and payment of seat acceptance fee which will be done through a centralized system.

The allotment round entails assigning seats to candidates based on their ranks and preferences. During the upgradation round, candidates who have already been allotted seats can choose a higher preference if available. The mop-up round is conducted to fill any remaining vacant seats after the previous rounds have been completed.

Who is eligible?

Any candidate who meets the eligibility criteria and has secured a rank (GMR) in the WBJEE-2024 and/or JEE(Main)-2024 exams can register for counselling. There will be three rounds of counselling including Allotment, Upgradation, and Mop-Up.

Documents Required

Class 10th admit card/birth certificate for verification of date of birth

Class 10th mark sheet

Class 12th mark sheet

OCI Certificate

Domicile certificate

Respective category certificate

PwD certificate

TFW certificate

Registration Fee

Counselling registration fee: Rs. 500

Mop-up round fee: Rs. 200

Registration fee for WBJEE 2024 and JEE Main 2024 new candidates: Rs. 1,000

Registration process

When submitting online registrations, candidates are required to provide necessary personal details, academic details, bank account details (in case of any refund), address etc. Candidates should be very careful while giving any information during the registration process. It is not possible to make any changes or corrections after the candidate has submitted their registration.