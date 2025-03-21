US President Trump dismantles Education Dept: Will it impact Indian students? Here's what has changed so far US President Donald Trump signed an executive order Thursday calling for the dismantling of the Education Department, an agency Republicans have talked about closing for decades. Here's all that has changed in the education sector so far during Trump's Regime.

US President Trump has made several changes to the education sector, including dismantling the Education Department, changes to immigration and visa policies, campus free speech, and international student funding. Some of these changes, particularly those related to international students, could have a notable impact on Indian students.

The recent move to dismantle the Education Department may cause several complications for Indian students, as it plays an important role in funding. According to experts, the wider consequences of federal funding cuts could eventually hit education and research programs that benefit foreign students. The department is responsible for managing billions of dollars in funding and overseeing education policy across the country.

What has changed so far during Trump's Regime?

Visa and immigration restrictions: Trump's stricter visa and immigration policies for international students make it harder for them to stay in the US after graduation. The recent introduction of 'Stay in US' restrictions impacted work visas like Optional Practical Training (OPT) and H-1B visas, which many Indian students rely on to gain work experience after their studies. These changes resulted in concerns about whether international students would easily transition from student visas to work visas.

Apart from this, the Trump administration also made stringent rules for F-1 visa holders. This move comes because of curbing illegal immigration. This policy was rolled back in 2020 after significant opposition, but it highlighted a tendency towards tighter regulations on international students.



Free Speech on Campus: Trump has made policies that emphasise the importance of free speech on college campuses, included investigating universities that might restrict free expression, including political speech. This policy may not impact Indian students directly, could have created an environment where international students had to more cautious or impacted their sense of belonging or safety on campuses.

Changes in funding for international students: The trump administration has also cut funding for certain programmes, that supported international student's mobility and programmes. This could impact Indian students moving to the US to study as it makes studying in the US more expensive.