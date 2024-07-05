UPSC CMS admit card out on upsc.gov.in, link here

Follow us on Image Source : UPSC UPSC CMS 2024 admit card out

UPSC CMS 2024 admit card: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the admit cards for Combined Medical Service Examination – 2024. All those who registered themselves for the CMS 2024 exam can now download their call letters from the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in.

As per the schedule released by the UPSC, the exam for combined medical services 2024 will be conducted on July 14 all over India. The admit cards for the same have been uploaded on the official website. The admitted candidates are advised to download their admit Card for the Examination and take a printout thereof. The candidates are advised to preserve their call letters till the declaration of the final results of the CMS exam 2024. No paper admit card will be issued to any candidate. Candidates are advised to read all instructions carefully before appearing in the exam.

The candidates are required to bring their call letters along with a photo identity card along with two passport-size photographs on the day of the exam. Candidates can download UPSC CMS 2024 admit cards by following the easy steps given below.

How to download UPSC CMS 2024 admit card?

Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

Click on 'admit cards' tab

Now, click on the notification link that reads, 'E-admit cards for various examinations of UPSC'

Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CMS 2024 admit card'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need to provide

Now, click on the CMS 2024 download link

There will be two options to download admit cards - registration id, roll number

Enter registration id, date of birth, and other details

UPSC CMS 2024 admit card will appear on the screen

Download and save UPSC CMS 2024 admit card for future reference

UPSC CMS 2024 admit card download link