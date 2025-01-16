UP Polytechnic JEECUP 2025 admission registration begins, here’s eligibility, how to apply, fee and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Polytechnic JEECUP admission registration begins

UP Polytechnic Admission 2025: The Joint Entrance Examination Council or JEECUP has started the registration process for the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination (UPJEE) 2025. Candidates interested in applying for the JEECUP 2025 exam can submit their application forms by April 30. The council will start open the application correction window on May 1 and end on May 6. Candidates can submit their applications through the online mode by visiting the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in.

When will JEECUP exam be conducted?

According to the official schedule, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination is scheduled for May 20 to 28. Candidates will be able to download their admit cards from the official website from May 14 onwards. The provisional answer keys of the exam will be released on June 2. Candidates will be allowed to raise objections by June 4. The council will announce JEECUP 2025 results on June 10 following which the counselling procedure will begin for selected candidates. The counselling will be conducted in three phases, and the admission procedure will end on July 31.

JEECUP 2025 Eligibility Criteria Educational Qualification:

Candidates who have passed the 10th, and 12th exams from a recognized board are eligible to apply. They must have secured a minimum of 50 per cent marks in their class 12th board exam.

Age Limit- The age of the candidate must be at least 14 years. There is no upper age limit to apply for the exam.

JEECUP 2025: How to apply?

Visit the official website, jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Click on the notification link that reads, ''Online Application Form Submission for UPJEE (Polytechnic) Examination 2025'', flashing under candidate's activity. It will redirect you to a login window where you need to first register yourself by providing basic details. On successful registration, proceed with the application form. Fill out the application form carefully. Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Direct link to apply for JEECUP 2025 exam

Application Fee