UP NEET UG 2024 counselling: Round 2 registration starts from September 9 - how to apply, fee

UP NEET UG 2024 counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Lucknow will start the second round registration procedure for the Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility Entrance Test - Undergraduate (UP NEET UG) counselling 2024 on September 9. Candidates seeking admission to MBBS and BDS programs in medical and dental institutes can submit their applications on or before September 13. The registration procedure can be completed on the official website, upneet.gov.in.

As per the official announcement, the payment procedure for the registration procedure can be made between September 9 and 13. The medical authority then will release the merit list on September 14. Shortlisted candidates will be able to fill their choices between September 14 and 18. The announcement of the results will be done on September 19. The candidates will be able to download the allotment letters for admission between September 20 and 25.

Registration Fee

The candidates registering themselves for the counselling procedure will have to pay an amount of Rs. 2,000 as a registration fee. Those who have already registered themselves in the first phase need not apply again and pay the registration cost.

How to apply?

Visit the official website of UP NEET, upneet.gov.in

Navigate the link to the UP NEET UG counselling 2024 registration

Register yourself by providing essential details

Complete the application fee and press 'submit' button

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Security Deposit

For Government Colleges: Rs. 30,000/-

For Private Colleges: Rs. 1,00,000

Note: Those who have already registered and paid the security deposit in Round 1 are not required to go through the registration process again.

What after results?

After the announcement of Seat allotment results, candidates who are allotted a seat must report to their respective institutes from September 14 to September 20, 2024. Candidates will have to produce the necessary documents for verification, as failing to report within the given time frame could lead to the forfeiture of the allotted seat.