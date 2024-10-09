UP DElEd 2024: Registration window closes today - how to apply, fee, direct link

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP DElEd 2024 Registration window closes today, October 9.

UP DElEd 2024 registration: The Examination Regulatory Authority, Uttar Pradesh will conclude the registration window for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) entrance exam today, October 9. Candidates who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so through the official website updeled.gov.in. The candidates can deposit their fees by tomorrow, October 10. The last day to print the application form is October 12.

DElEd is an essential requirement for assistant teacher recruitment or primary teacher recruitment in primary and upper primary schools of Uttar Pradesh. There are a total of 2,33,350 seats available in Uttar Pradesh.

UP DElEd 2024: Counselling Schedule

According to the official schedule, the state ranks on merit will be released on October 16. The first phase of online counselling will be conducted from October 17 to 30 and the admission procedure will be done till November 13. The second phase of counselling will take place from November 20 to December 1 and admission will be done by December 10. Training will start from December 12 onwards.

UP DElEd 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Bachelor's Degree in Any Stream with at Least 50% Minimum Marks.

Age Limit: 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for the reserved category candidates as per government norms.)

UP DElEd 2024: How to apply?

Visit the official website, updeled.gov.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP D. El. Ed registration'

It will redirect you to a login window where you need to fill in your details and register yourself

Pay the application fee and save the application

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

UP DElEd 2024: Registration Fee

General / OBC: 700/-

SC / ST: 500/-

PH: 200/-

Payment Mode: E-Challan or Debit Card / Credit Card / Net Banking, SBI I Collect Fee Mode

Direct link to apply