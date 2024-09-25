UP Board Exam 2025: UPMSP to close 10th, 12th exam registration window today- how to apply, fee, and more

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UP Board registration for 10th, and 12th exam closes today, September 25.

UP Board Exam 2025: Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) will close the registration window today for classes 10th, and 12th exam 2025. All those who have not yet submitted their application forms can do so before the closure of the application window. The UPMSP 10th and 12th exam registration window can be accessed through the official website of UPMSP at upmsp.edu.in. Earlier, the students were allowed to submit the application forms with the exam fee, including a late fee of ₹100, via treasury challan by September 20, 2024.

According to the official notification, the last date for uploading students' educational and exam fee details is September 25, 2024. The school heads can check the details of the students uploaded on the website between September 26 and 30. After verifying the details, they can make corrections to the details of the students available on the website. This facility will remain available from October 1 to October 5, 2024. The heads will not be allowed to upload or accept new student details during this tenure.

How to register for UP Board Exam 2025?

Visit the official website of UPMSP, upmsp.edu.in

Navigate the link to the 'UP Board 10th, 12th Exam 2025' regular or private

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to register first before proceeding to the application form

On successful registration, log in using the generated credentials

Fill out the exam form and pay the application fee

Preview the application form and submit

Take a printout of the application form for future reference

Notably, October 10, 2024 is the deadline for the head of the institution to turn in the photo-rolled list of registered candidates and a copy of the related fund sheet to the District School Inspector's office, which will then be sent to the Council's regional offices. Candidates can visit the UPMSP official website for additional information.

Direct link to apply for private students

Direct link to apply for regular students