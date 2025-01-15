UGC NET December 2025 revised exam date announced, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY UGC NET December 2025 revised exam date announced

UGC NET December 2025 revised exam date: The National Testing Agency has announced the revised exam schedule for UGC NET 2024 December. According to the latest announcement, the deferred exam will now be conducted on January 21 and 27. The exams will be conducted in a single shift on both days. On January 21, it will take place in the morning shift—from 9 am to 12 pm—and on January 27, it will be held in the afternoon shift—from 3 pm to 6 pm.

The testing agency postponed the UGC NET exam 2024, which was scheduled for January 15 due to festivals like Pongal, Makar Sankranti, and Basant Panchami. The decision to postpone the exams was taken in the interest of the aspirants. The examinations for 17 subjects, including Mass Communication and Journalism, Law, Electronic Science, and Environmental Sciences, were postponed for that day.

Notably, the NTA will soon release the UGC NET admit card 2025 for the rescheduled exam. Once available, candidates can download it by following the easy steps mentioned below.

UGC NET December 2025 admit card: How to download revised call letters?

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET December 2024 revised admit card' It will redirect you to a login page Enter your details such as registration number, date of birth and others UGC NET December 2024 revised admit card will appear on the screen Download and save UGC NET December 2024 revised admit card for future reference

The testing agency started the UGC NET examination on January 3, 2025, and will conclude on January 27, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will commence from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift from 3 pm to 6 pm. The question papers will be in English & Hindi only, except for language papers. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for latest updates.