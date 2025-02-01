UGC NET 2024: Provisional answer keys released - how to raise objections

Follow us on Image Source : FILE UGC NET 2024: Provisional answer keys released

UGC NET 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination. Candidates who appeared for UGC NET 2024 December session exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Objection date

Candidates who have any doubt against UGC NET 2024 December provisional answer keys, can raise objections by February 3 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. While submitting the objections, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per objection through an online mode. The payment of the processing fee may be made through a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI payment mode. No challenge will be considered after the due date.

UGC NET 2024 December session exam was conducted from January 3 to 27 for 85 subjects in various cities across the country. The answer keys for all papers are available on the official website along with the question paper with recorded responses. Candidates can download UGC NET December 2024 answer keys through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

This exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.

UGC NET 2024: How to challenge answer keys?