UGC NET 2024: Provisional answer keys released - how to raise objections

UGC NET 2024 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December examination. Candidates who appeared for UGC NET 2024 December session exam can download the provisional answer keys from the official website of NTA, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
Objection date
Candidates who have any doubt against UGC NET 2024 December provisional answer keys, can raise objections by February 3 on the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in. While submitting the objections, the candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 200 per objection through an online mode. The payment of the processing fee may be made through a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI payment mode. No challenge will be considered after the due date.
UGC NET 2024 December session exam was conducted from January 3 to 27 for 85 subjects in various cities across the country. The answer keys for all papers are available on the official website along with the question paper with recorded responses. Candidates can download UGC NET December 2024 answer keys through the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.
This exam is conducted to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges.
UGC NET 2024: How to challenge answer keys?
- Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
- Navigate the link to the 'UGC NET 2024 answer keys'
- It will redirect you to a login window.
- Provide your application number, date of birth, and security pin
- Click on 'View Answer Sheet' for marked responses and to view or challenge for answer keys, click on the link click ''challenge'' button to view provisional answer keys and challenge questions.
- You will see question IDs in sequential order, candidates are advised to see question as per question ID not as per sequence number.
- The ID next to the question under the column 'Correct options' stands for the correct answer keys to be used by NTA. The dropped questions are highlighted and not for challenge.
- If you wish to challenge this option, you may use any one or more of option IDs given in the next four columns by clicking the check box.
- You may upload supporting documents in which you can select 'choose file' and upload
- After clicking your desired option, scroll down, 'submit and review claims' and move to the next screen.
- You will see a display of all the option IDs you have challenged.
- Click on 'Modify your claims' in case you wish to modify the claims or click on 'final submit'
- After saving the claims, you will find a screen displaying your challenges.
- Kindly pay the fee by clicking on 'pay now'. The claims will be save finally after successful payment of requisite fee.
- Select payment mode, pay fee, and submit