UGC NET 2024 December certificates released, direct link here

UGC NET 2024 December certificates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the certificates for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2024 session. Candidates who passed the entrance exam can download their certificates from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

In order to download UGC NET 2024 December certificates, the candidates are required to login on their dashboard using their application number, date of birth, and other details.

The results of the UGC NET 2024 December exam results were released on February 22. According to the results, a total of 5,158 candidates passed for Junior Research Fellowship, 48,161 for assistant professor, PhD admissions, and 1,14,445 students have qualified for PhD admissions only.

The official notice reads, '“The certificate of UGC-NET December 2024 is now available on NΤΑ website: https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in. In case any candidate faces difficulty in downloading the certificate, he/she can mail at ugcnet@nta.ac.in or ecertificate@nta.ac.in For more updates or latest news keep visiting the Official website of NTA https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in''.

What is the validity of UGC NET December 2024 certificates?

As per the UGC NET official notification, the validity of certificate for assistant professor will be for lifetime. However, the Junior Research Fellowship letter will remain valid for three years from the date of publication. Candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

Direct link to download UGC NET December 2024 certificates

How to download UGC NET December 2024 certificates?