UGC debars three universities for next five years for PhD programmes - check list here

In a significant move, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has debarred three universities in Rajasthan from enrolling scholars on PhD programs for the next five years. These universities include OPJS University, Sunrise University, and Singhania University. The decision was made after these universities failed to comply with the UGC's PhD regulations. Notably, these all universities are UGC-accredited and offer various programs, including PhDs in education.

According to the official notice, the commission constituted a standing committee to monitor whether universities are following the procedure and awarding PhD degrees according to the UGC regulations. After analysing/examining/evaluating the information/data submitted by the universities, the standing committee has found that three universities did not follow the provisions of the UGC PhD regulations, and also the academic norms for the award of PhD degrees.

Responses were not satisfactory

The commission has granted an opportunity to these universities to explain why they failed to comply with the provisions of UGC PhD regulations. However, the commission did not find the responses received from these universities satisfactory. Thus, the commission has debarred these universities from enrolling PhD students for the next five years.

What was said in the official notice?

''Keeping in view the recommendations given by the standing committee, it has been decided to debar three universities from enrolling scholars under PhD program for the next five years. i.e. from the academic year 2025-26 to 2029-30. These universities have been informed about this decision and are also directed to immediately discontinue enrolling PhD students. These universities are (1) OPJS University, Churu, Rajasthan (2) Sunrise University, Alwar, Rajasthan (3) Singhania University, Jhunjhunu, Rajasthan.'', UGC said in the official notification.

''Prospective students and parents are hereby advised not to take admission in Ph.D. programs offered by the above three universities from now onwards. In the absence of UGC approval, the Ph.D. awarded by the above three universities shall not be treated as valid for higher education and employment'', it added.

