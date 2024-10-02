Two new private universities to be established in Uttar Pradesh, details here

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In a significant move, the Uttar Pradesh government has decided to establish two new private universities in the state in view of providing direct and indirect employment opportunities to the youth of the state. These universities will be set up in Mathura and Meerut. The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting held on Tuesday chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

25 proposals approved

During the cabinet meeting, the government approved a total of 25 proposals, including the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' scheme, UP Agris scheme, and Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Promotion Policy, 2024. These schemes are aimed at benefiting the youth.

Subsidy up to Rs. 5 lakh

The government has decided to implement a scheme that will provide subsidies on loans for projects up to Rs 5 lakh in microenterprises and service sectors. This decision aims to create self-employment opportunities for young people. The proposal to implement the 'Mukhyamantri Yuva Udyami Vikas Abhiyan' was approved in the cabinet meeting. According to the official statement, this scheme has been initiated considering the significant contribution of the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector to the state's economy.

Financial assistance to be provided

Minister of MSME Rakesh Sachan said that under this scheme, 10 lakh micro units will be established in the next 10 years, through which financial assistance will be provided every year to one lakh educated and trained youths of the state, reported PTI.

The objective of the scheme is to generate employment in rural and urban areas and to connect the youth of the state with self-employment.

What are the eligibility criteria to avail of schemes?

To avail of this scheme, the minimum educational qualification of the applicant should be a class eight pass, although intermediate pass applicants will be given priority. Apart from this, it will be mandatory for the applicant to be trained under various government schemes, such as Vishwakarma Shram Samman Yojana, One District One Product Scheme, Scheduled Caste/Tribe Training Schemes and Skill Upgradation Program run by Uttar Pradesh Skill Development Mission, he told news agency PTI.

He said that under this scheme, a subsidy will be provided on loans for projects up to Rs 5 lakh in microenterprises and the service sector. The youths who will benefit for the first time under this scheme will also be eligible for the second phase, where they will be provided financial assistance for projects up to a maximum of Rs 10 lakh.

Digital transactions have also been promoted in the scheme, under which an additional grant of Rs 1 per transaction and a maximum of Rs 2,000 per year will also be given, reported PTI.

UP Agris scheme for Farmers

Apart from these schemes, the cabinet approved the UP Agris scheme to increase the income of farmers. Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi said that there are nine climatic zones in UP and the productivity of Bundelkhand and northeast regions is less than that of the west region. The project will be implemented in the districts of Jhansi, Chitrakoot, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Vindhya, Azamgarh and Basti and the Devipatan division, reported PTI.

The state cabinet has approved the implementation of the 'Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Promotion Policy, 2024' to ensure quality education for the youths. Under this policy, sponsoring bodies will be provided stamp duty exemption, capital subsidy, and special benefits. Also, additional benefits will be given to universities that rank in the top 50.

Higher Education Minister Yogendra Upadhyay said that this policy will encourage private investment to meet the growing demand for higher education in the state.

Through this, students will get an opportunity to get high-quality education in the state itself.

