TS EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result declared at tgeapcet.nic.in, direct link here

TS EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result: The Telangana State Council of Higher Education (TSCHE) has announced the final phase seat allotment result for the TTelangana State Engineering, Agriculture, and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (TS EAMCET) 2024 counselling today, August 13. All those who appeared in the counselling process can download TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2024 through the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in.

In order to download TS EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result, the candidates can use their login credentials such as registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Candidates can follow the easy steps to check their seat allotment.

How to download TS EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result?

Visit the official website, tgeapcet.nic.in

Click on the 'candidates login'

Now, enter your login id number, hall ticket number, password, date of birth, captcha, and click on sign in

The allotment order will appear on the screen

Download TS EAMCET 2024 final phase seat allotment result and save it for future reference

Candidates must report in person at the allotted college between 13th August 2024 and 17th August 2024. Candidates can follow the steps below to proceed.

What's next?

After downloading the seat allotment result, the candidates will have to confirm their college and allotted course. Then, they need to pay the requisite tuition fees or seat acceptance fees through the online portal. The payment confirms the acceptance of the allotted seat. After fee payment, the candidates must report to the allotted college within the deadline. Candidates are required to carry all necessary documents while reporting to the allotted college. At the allotted college, the candidates will undergo the document verification process. Candidates should ensure they have all the original documents and their photocopies. Candidates are required to self-report and confirm their allotted college. After completing all formalities, start attending classes per the allotted college's academic schedule.