Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
  5. Telangana CHE releases TS EAMCET and other CET dates, check complete schedule

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the exam schedule for Common Entrance Tests-2025 (TG CETs-2025). Candidates who going to appear in the CETs can download the exam from the official website, tgche.ac.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 15:00 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 15:11 IST
Image Source : FILE Telangana CHE releases TS EAMCET and other CET dates

The Telangana Council of Higher Education (TGCHE) has announced the exam schedule for Common Entrance Tests-2025 (TG CETs-2025). The timetable includes the dates of TG EAPCET 2025, TG ECET 2025 and TG LAWCET exams. Candidates who will appear in the abovementioned exams can download the official schedule from the official website, tgche.ac.in. Notably, the detailed notification containing the schedule, eligibility to apply, and registration fee payable etc. will be released by the respective organising institute in due course of the time. Candidates have been advised to keep track on the official website for latest updates.

According to the schedule, the Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH) will conduct the TG EAPCET exam for admission to BE, BTech, BPharm, BPlg, and Pharm-D courses between April 29 and May 5. Candidates can check the TGCHSE CET 2025 exam schedule below and streamline their preparations accordingly.

TGCHSE CET 2025 exam schedule for various courses

Exam Name Courses Organizing University Exam Date
TG EAPCET B.E, B.Tech, B.Pharm,B.Plg, Pharm-D Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad (JNTUH)  April 29, 30(Agriculture & Pharmacy)May 2 to 5(Engineering)
TG ECET Second year lateral entry into B.E, B.Tech, B.Pharm Osmania University May 12
TG Ed.CET B.Ed Kakatiya June 1
TG LAWCET 3 year and 5 year LLB Osmania University June 6
TG PGLCET LLM Osmania University June 8 and 9
TG PGECET ME, M.Tech, M.PharmM.Plg,M.Arch.&PharmD(PB) JNTUH June 16 to 19
TG PECET U.G.D.P.Ed & B.P.Ed Palamuru June 11 to 14(Physical Efficiency & Skill Test)

 

