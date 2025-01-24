Tamil Nadu TANCET 2025 registration begins, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY TANCET 2025 registration begins

TANCET 2025 registration: Anna University has commenced the registration process for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) and Common Engineering Entrance Test and Admissions (CEETA) 2025 today, January 24, 2025. Candidates who are seeking admission to MBA, or MCA programmes for academic session 2025-26 can submit their application forms through the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu.

Tamil Nadu TANCET 2025 registration: How to apply?

Visit the official website: Candidates are required to go to the official website of Anna University to submit their registrations for TANCET 2025 exam.

Candidates will have to first register themselves by providing application number, date of birth and other details on the login.

Fill in an application form: On successful registration, the candidates are required to provide their academic and personal details, including educational qualifications, category, programmes to fill out their application form.

Upload documents: Candidates will have to upload required documents such as recent photograph, signature and category certificate (if applicable). Candidates should ensure that the documents meet the specified size and format requirements.

Select exam centre: Choose your preferred exam centre from the list of centres available in the application form.

Pay application fee: The candidates will have to pay application fee using debit/credit card, net banking and other available payment options.

Review submission: Candidates are advised to preview the application form before final submission. Once verified, submit the application form.

Printout of the confirmation: On successful submission, candidates can take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

Tamil Nadu TANCET 2025 registration fee

Candidates applying for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2025 are required to pay an application fee of Rs. 1,000 to complete their registration form. However, the candidates belonging to the scheduled caste, scheduled caste arunthathiyar (SCA), or scheduled tribe (ST) category from Tamil Nadu will be eligible to submit their application form by paying a reduced amount of Rs. 500.

Direct link to apply online

Tamil Nadu TANCET 2025 exam date

Tamil Nadu TANCET 2025 exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 22, 2025. The exam will be conducted in two different shifts. The candidates appearing for admission to the MCA exam will have to appear for the exam between 10:00 AM and 12:00 noon, while the MBA exam is scheduled for 2:30 PM to 4:30 PM.

On the other side, CEETA PG exam will be conducted on March 23, 2025, and will take place in a single session, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.