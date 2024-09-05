Schedule for NEET UG 2025 expected to be announced on THIS date, details here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK NEET UG 2025 date soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the NEET UG 2025 exam dates. As per past trends, the NEET UG 2024 exam date is announced in September. The exam will be conducted in offline mode. Once the information bulletin is out, the candidates will be able to download it through the official website, exams.nta.ac.in.

The detailed information bulletin will include details such as dates, eligibility criteria, exam structure, application process, admit cards, answer keys, results, counselling and other relevant information. Candidates have been advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

How many seats are offered through NEET UG?

There are more than one lakh seats for Bachelor of Medicine, and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) seats, 28,088 seats for Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), 52,270 seats for Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy (Ayush), 603 Bachelor of Veterinary Science, and Animal Husbandry (BVSc and AH) seats along with 1,899 seats in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), and 249 seats in Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), spread across 612 medical and 315 dental colleges.

This year, the medical entrance exam was conducted on May 5 across 4,750 centers in 571 cities, including international locations. The results for the same were released on June 4, and sparked controversy with issues like grace marks for 1,500 students and alleged paper leaks.

On the order of the top court, the NEET UG 2024 retest was conducted on June 23 for 1,563 candidates who were awarded grace marks, but only 813 attended while 750 students skipped the exam. Despite the retest, many students expressed their dissatisfaction with the handling of the issues. The top court acknowledged a NEET paper leak but found no system breach to invalidate results.