Rs 3,514 crore earned from exam fee process, Education Ministry shares details on NTA earnings in parliament

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV National Testing Agency (NTA)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has earned Rs. 3,513.98 crore since the establishment of the CUET exams. 87.2% of this amount, totalling Rs. 3,064.77 crore, has been spent on holding exams so far. The government shared this data with parliament on Wednesday. The earnings of the exam conducting body have increased by 78% from Rs. 490.35 crore in 2021-22 to Rs. 873.20 crore with the introduction of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in 2022-23.

In response to a query raised by Vivek K Tankha, Rajya Sabha, Congress MP from Madhya Pradesh, Ministry of Education, Sukanta Majumdar, said that NTA was established in 2018 and is self-supporting through the exam fee collected from candidates.

NTA's six year's income and expenditure details

The income and expenditure details of NTA for 6 years are as follows:

- In the year 2018-19, NTA earned Rs. 101.51 crores from application fees, of which 118.43 crores were spent on examinations.

- In 2019-20, NTA collected Rs. 488.08 crores, out of which Rs. 390 crores were spent.

- In 2021-22, NTA earned Rs. 494.46 crores and spent 427.94 crores.

- In 2022-23, NTA earned Rs. 873.20 crores and spent Rs. 681.52 crores.

- In 2023-24, NTA earned Rs. 1,065.38 crores and spent Rs. 1,020.35 crores.

- Over the 6 years, NTA earned Rs. 3,513.98 crores and spent Rs. 3,064.77 crores.

The government stated that there has been a rapid increase in the income of NTA through CUET exam fees from the year 2022. NTA's earnings increased by 78% from Rs. 490.35 crore to Rs. 873.20 crore in 2021-22, and in 2023-24, it increased by 22% to Rs. 1,065.38 crore compared to the previous year.

Which are the major exams conducted by NTA?

NTA conducts the three biggest college entrance exams - Common University Entrance Test for Undergraduates (CUET-UG), the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) for medical admissions, and the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) for engineering.