REET 2024 registration to start from December 16, check eligibility, fee, and more

REET 2024 registration: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has released the notification for the Rajasthan Eligibility Examination for Teachers (REET 2024). Interested individuals can submit their application forms from December 16 onwards. The last date for submission of application form is January 15. The link to the online application forms will be available on rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

When submitting the online application forms, the candidates will have to pay an application fee, which varies depending on the level chosen by the candidates. Candidates who want to appear for level 1 and level 2 will have to pay an application fee of Rs. 550 each. However, candidates opting to appear for both levels have to pay a combined fee of Rs. 750/-.

REET 2024 exam date

REET 2024 exam is scheduled to be conducted on February 27, 2025 at various exam centre. The exam will take place in two shifts. The first shift will be conducted from 10 am to 12:30 pm, and the second shift from 3 pm to 5:30 pm. The board will issue the REET admit card 2024 from February 19, 2025. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates.

The official notice reads, ''Depending on the number of applicants and availability of centers, the exam may also be conducted on subsequent dates”.

The REET exam will consist of two papers. Level 1 determines the eligibility of teaching aspirants for Classes 1 to 5, while those who clear level 2 can teach students of Classes 6 to 8 in Rajasthan's government schools. “Dates and shifts for Level 1 and Level 2 exams will be notified separately through announcements. Candidates who have applied for both Level 1 and Level 2 must appear for both exams as per the prescribed shifts and timings,” the notification further read.