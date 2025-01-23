Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025: Round 3 Schedule revised, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 Schedule revised

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025: SMS Medical College, Jaipur has revised the round 3 NEET PG 2025 counselling schedule. According to the revised schedule, the online choice filling and locking process has been extended from January 26 to January 31. The facility to pay the security deposit will be available till 4 pm on the last date. The candidates are advised to submit their choices within the timeline. No candidate will be entertained after the due date.

The provisional allotment list will be released on February 5, 2025. Candidates are required to submit their documents at the allotted college desk in the academic block of SMS Medical College. The facility will remain available from February 6 to 9. Candidates can check the complete revised schedule below.

Rajasthan NEET PG counselling 2025 Revise schedule

Events Dates Round 3 registration dates January 18 to 22 Last date for remitting application fee January 22 Provisional merit list release date after receipt from NBE Provisional seat matrix release date January 29 Online choice filling, locking of choices by candidates January 18 to 31 Printing of the online application form after auto locking of the choices filled and saved by the candidates February 1 Provisional allotment list February 5 Printing of allotment letter, online, through website by candidates February 6 Deposition of prescribed one year tuition fee by allotted candidates through NEFT and RTGS only February 6 to 9 Reporting, document submission including prescribed eligibility criteria at the allotted college desk at academic block, SMS medical college, Jaipur along with printout of allotment letter, all original documents, required bonds etc. and 2 copies of application form along with self attested photocopies of all relevant documents as listed in information booklet February 6 to 9 Commencement of academic session December 20, 2024

