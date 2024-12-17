NTA to be restructured in 2025, ten new posts being created, says Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be restructured in 2025 and ten new posts are being created, said Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan in the parliament today, December 17. He further added that the NTA will only conduct entrance exams for higher education institutions from 2025 and not recruitment exams. He said that talks are on with the Health Ministry on whether to conduct NEET UG in paper mode or online. He added that the government is looking at moving to computer adaptive test, tech-driven entrance exams soon.