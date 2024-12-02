Monday, December 02, 2024
     
NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips out, how to download

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips have been released by the National Testing Agency. Candidates who applied for the exam can download their exam city slips from the official website of NTA. Check direct link here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 02, 2024 10:55 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 11:02 IST
NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips out
Image Source : NTA NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips out

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips: The National Testing Test (NTA) released the city slip for the Study Webs of Active Learning for Young Aspiring Minds (SWAYAM) July semester exam. Candidates who applied for the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam can download the exam city slip from the official website of NTA, swayam.nta.ac.in.

NTA SWAYAM July 2024 semester exams are scheduled for December 7, 8, 14 and 15, 2024 at various exam centres in two shifts. The first shift exam will be conducted from 9.30 to 12.30 pm. The second shift will be conducted between 3 and 6 pm.

How to download NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips?

  • Visit the official website, swayam.nta.ac.in.
  • Navigate the link to the 'NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips'
  • It will redirect you to the login window
  • Enter your credentials required on the login page
  • NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips  will appear 
  • Check and download NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips for future reference

Candidates are advised to check the NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips carefully to ensure there are no mistakes. Candidates should note that NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips are not admission cards. The testing agency will release the admit card separately later. The official notice states, ''this is merely an advance notification about the exam city assigned for the candidates’ convenience. The admit card for the SWAYAM July 2024 semester examination will be issued separately.''

Direct download link to download NTA SWAYAM July 2024 exam city slips

 

 

 

 

