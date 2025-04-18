NTA releases JEE Main 2025 session 2 final answer key again, results tomorrow The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the JEE main 2025 session 2 final answer keys on the official website. Candidates who appeared in the engineering entrance exam can download final answer keys from the official website and evaluate their marks. Check latest updates here.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer keys of the Joint Entrance Exam Main (JEE Main) session 2. Candidates can now download JEE main 2025 session 2 exam final answer keys from the official website, jeemain.nta.ac.in. Earlier, the final answer keys were released on April 17. However, within a few hours, the testing agency removed the answer keys from the official website. The agency dropped the two questions from the exam, prompting backlash from the students.

What changes have been made in JEE main 2025 session 2 final answer key?

The testing agency has uploaded a fresh JEE Main final answer key with the same questions dropped. The first question is from the exam held on April 3, first shift exam (domestic set), and the second dropped question is from April 2, first shift (international set). The testing agency has revised the answer for Physics question ID 347577574 to '5', aligning it with expert claims, after initially marking it as '125'. Similarly, for question ID 603421799, the answer has been updated to '0', as suggested by the Coaching Federation of India. Question ID 347577562 remains dropped, while 347577222 remains unchanged.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the JEE Main 2025 session 2 on April 2, 3, 4, 7, and 8 for paper 1 B.E./B. Tech, and on April 9 for Paper 2a: B.Arch, and Paper 2B: B.Planning at 531 centres located in 285 cities across the country and 15 cities outside India. The provisional answer keys were released on April 11, with objection deadline on April 13.

How can I download JEE main 2025 session 2 final answer key?

Visit the official website of JEE, jeemain.nta.ac.in.

Click on the notification link that reads, ''JEE main 2025 session 2 final answer key''.

It will redirect you to a PDF.

Check JEE main 2025 session 2 final answer key and save it for future reference.

Results tomorrow

The testing agency will announce JEE Main 2025 session 2 results tomorrow, April 19, on its official website. According to the reports, there were a total of 12,58,136 students appeared for the JEE Mains 2025 in session 1. Candidates are advised to keep track of the official website for the latest updates.

Websites to check JEE main 2025 session 2 result updates

jeemain.nta.nic.in

nta.ac.in

examinationservices.nic.in.

https://www.indiatvnews.com/education

JEE Main Result 2025 scorecard will contain the candidate's normalized percentile score in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, as well as the aggregate percentile score in all three subjects. Candidates can take the JEE Advanced exam to gain admission to IITs if they score far above the 2025 JEE Main cutoff. A copy of the JEE Mains April attempt scorecard 2025 must be downloaded and printed by candidates to be admitted.