NEET UG 2024 counselling: Special stray provisional result announced, submit report before tomorrow's noon

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET 2024 special stray provisional result announced

NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy provisional seat allotment result today, November 22. All those who participated in the NEET UG 2024 counselling can download their results from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

According to the notice, the last date for submitting a report on a discrepancy in the result can be submitted by tomorrow noon, November 23 via email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. After which, the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy seat allotment result will be considered 'Final'. The MCC NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round seat allotment is based on the

candidate's rank, preferences, reservation policies, and availability of seats.

The official notice reads, 'Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 Noon of 23.11.2024 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.'

NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: How to download?

Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET 2024 special stray provisional result'

It will redirect you to a PDF containing the list of the institutes, allotted quata, roll numbers, course, and other details

Check and download results for future reference

NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: Reporting date

Those who have been shortlisted in the NEET 2024 special stray round, will have to report to the allotted college from November 25. The reporting last date at the allotted college is November 30, up to 5 pm.

NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: Documents Required