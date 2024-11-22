NEET UG 2024 counselling: Special stray provisional result announced, submit report before tomorrow's noon

NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy provisional seat allotment result today, November 22. All those who participated in the NEET UG 2024 counselling can download their results from the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.
According to the notice, the last date for submitting a report on a discrepancy in the result can be submitted by tomorrow noon, November 23 via email on the email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com. After which, the NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy seat allotment result will be considered 'Final'. The MCC NEET UG 2024 special stray vacancy round seat allotment is based on the
candidate's rank, preferences, reservation policies, and availability of seats.
The official notice reads, 'Any discrepancy in the result may immediately be informed to MCC of DGHS upto 12:00 Noon of 23.11.2024 through email on the Email id: mccresultquery@gmail.com after which the Provisional Result will be treated as ‘Final’.'
NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: How to download?
- Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in
- Click on the notification link that reads, 'NEET 2024 special stray provisional result'
- It will redirect you to a PDF containing the list of the institutes, allotted quata, roll numbers, course, and other details
- Check and download results for future reference
NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: Reporting date
Those who have been shortlisted in the NEET 2024 special stray round, will have to report to the allotted college from November 25. The reporting last date at the allotted college is November 30, up to 5 pm.
NEET 2024 special stray provisional result: Documents Required
- NEET UG 2024 admit card
- NEET 2024 scorecard
- Class 10 certificate and mark sheet (for date of birth)
- Class 12 certificate and marksheet
- ID proof
- Eight passport size
- Photographs
- Provisional allotment letter
- Caste certificate (if applicable)
- PwD certificate (if applicable)
- EWS certificate (if applicable)