NEET UG 2024 Counselling: More than 600 new medical seats added in second round; details here

Over 600 new medical seats added in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra

NEET UG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has increased the number of seats in its second round of counselling procedure for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024. As per the information provided by the medical board, more than 600 seats have been added in the second round. The updated NEET UG 2024 seat details have been released on the official website, mcc.nic.in.

Among the newly added seats, seven seats have been added in five medical colleges in Andhra Pradesh, Seven seats in four colleges of Maharashtra, and 600 in eight colleges of Telangana. While the seats in Andhra Pradesh, and Maharashtra are open for all genders, 50 per cent of the seats in Telangana are reserved for female candidates only.

Meanwhile, the council has also announced 6,947 virtual vacancies for round 2 admissions in MBBS/BDS/B.Sc. Nursing. These virtual vacancies are available across various states including Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Delhi (NCT), Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal.

Furthermore, on September 7, the council announced that it received information of at least four institutions being granted 'Deemed to be University' status by UGC. The seat matrix of all seats is as follows:-