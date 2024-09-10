NEET UG 2024 counselling: MCC to close round 2 choice locking facility at 11.55 pm today, apply now!

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET UG counselling choice locking facility ends today, September 10

NEET UG 2024: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the choice locking facility for round 2 today, September 10 at 4 pm. Candidates willing to participate in the counselling round have until 11.55 pm today to lock in their choices. Only those candidates who have completed their registration are eligible to lock and submit their preferences for colleges, and courses.

The choice-filling window will also be closed today, September 10, at 11.55 pm. The registration period for round 1 NEET UG 2024 counselling is conducted from September 5 to 10, with the last date for fee payment being 3 pm today, September 10.

A candidate's choices will be automatically locked following the schedule if they are not locked manually. Don't forget to print off your locked choices for future use. Once the results are announced, students can check the status of their seat assignments after completing the registration and choice-filling process. Candidates are advised to fill out their choices within the specified timeline. After that, they won't be able to lock their choices on the portal.

Seat allotment results for Round 2 will be made public on September 13, 2024. Seat allotment will be processed between September 11 and September 12, 2024.

The designated institute will accept applications from September 14 to September 20, 2024. The candidates' data can be verified by the institutes between September 21 and September 22, 2024.

How to lock choices for NEET UG 2024 counselling?

Visit the official website of MCC, mcc.nic.in.

Click on the 'new registration' under the candidate's activity

Login using your credentials

Select the 'choice filling' tab

Review choices and submit

Click on the 'lock' button to confirm your selection

The council has added more than 600 new seats for the second round. There are a total of 11,345 clear vacancies and 6,947 virtual vacancies.