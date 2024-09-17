NEET SS 2024 exam to be conducted next year, check dates, pattern, syllabus

Follow us on Image Source : FILE NEET SS 2024 exam to be conducted next year

NEET SS 2024 exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the tentative schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) – Superspecialty. Candidates who are preparing for NEET SS 2024 can check the complete schedule on the official website.

As per the information shared by the board, the NEET SS 2024 exam will be conducted on 29th and 30th March 2025 at various examination centres across the country. The applicants have been advised to refer to the NBEMS website time to time for final schedule of examination to be published in the Information Bulletin for NEET-SS 2024.

NEET SS 2024-25 Exam Pattern

NEET SS 2024 exam will be conducted in a computer-based mode for 2.5 hours of 150 minutes. There are 13 groups or super speciality subjects that are tested and candidates will have to choose their question paper groups during the application process.

NEET SS 2024 Marking

The exam will carry 400 marks as every question has one mark allotted to it. There will be negative marks for incorrect responses and 4 marks for correct answers. There will be no marks for unattempted questions.

Syllabus

NEET SS exam paper comprises questions from basic components of the primary feeder broad speciality subject and all sub-speciality/systems/components.

What is NEET SS?

The full form of NEET SS is the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Super Speciality Courses). The exam is conducted by the National Board of Education for admission to various DM/ MCh and DNB courses.