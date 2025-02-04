NEET SS 2024-25 registration begins - here's important dates, eligibility, how to apply, fee, more

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY NEET SS 2024-25 registration begins

NEET SS 2024-25 registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBSEMS) has started the online registration procedure for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Super Specialty 2024 (NEET-SS 2024) today, February 4, for admission to DM, MCH, and DrNB super specialty courses. Candidates who are interested in appearing NEET SS 2024 entrance exam can submit their application forms at natboard.edu.in. The facility for submitting online application forms will remain available till February 24, 11.55 pm.

After the due date, the candidates will be able to edit their submitted application forms between February 27 and March 3. Any information/document can be changed/corrected during the edit window except for Name, Test City, Nationality, Mobile Number and Email ID. Information can be edited any number of times before submitting the application during the edit window. The last submitted information will be saved in records.

NEET SS 2024 exam was not conducted in 2024 due to a delay in the admission process, according to the medical authority. This year, the exam is scheduled to be conducted on March 29, and 30. The candidates will be able to download their admit cards on March 25 from the official website.

NEET SS 2024-25: Who is eligible to apply?

Candidates who are in possession of recognized post graduate medical Degree/Provisional Pass Certificate (MD/MS/DNB) or an equivalent recognized qualification or likely to be in possession of the same by 30th April 2025 in accordance with eligible feeder specialty qualifications for super specialty courses can apply for NEET-SS 2024. Candidates have been advised to refer to the official notification for details.

NEET SS 2024-25: How to apply?

Visit the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Navigate the link to the 'NEET SS 2024 registration'.

It will redirect you to a window where you need to register yourself.

On successful registration, proceed with the application form submission.

Upload documents, select exam city, pay fee, and submit.

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference.

NEET SS 2024-25: Exam Fee

Candidates are required to pay Rs 3,500 per group. There may be excluding charges by various payment gateways. GST has been EXEMPTED as per Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Govt of India circular no 151/07/2021-GST dated 17.06.2021 as mentioned in notification released by National Medical Commission (NMC). A candidate with MD Paediatrics qualification who chooses to appear in question papers for both Medical and Paediatric Groups shall be required to pay Rs. 3500 + 3500 =

7000/- towards examination fee. Please refer chapter on details of scheme of examination

What is NEET SS?

NEET-SS 2024 is a qualifying-cum-ranking examination for admission to DM/MCh and DrNB Superspecialty courses of 2024-25 admission session.